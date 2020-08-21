Police: Man attacked by drooling 60-pound pig on Lexington trail

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington police are investigating after an attack from a large drooling pig sent a man to the hospital Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an attack on a trail off Turning Mill Road at 1:45 p.m. were told a man was knocked down by a large pig.”

“This animal could be sick, they think it was drooling,” dispatchers told police, according to a 911 call.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. Police said they found the aggressive, 60-pound pig and killed it.

Officials said they think the pig was not wild but was dumped in the area. Janice Melvold, who lives nearby, said she’s never seen a feral pig in the forest.

“We see deer, I’ve seen occasionally coyotes … but never a pig,” Melvold said.

