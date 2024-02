BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is facing an assault charge after allegedly attacking a McDonald’s employee for touching the lid of his drink at South Station on Saturday night, officials said.

The man was arrested after striking the employee several times with their fists and the register. His name was not released.

The victim was treated at the scene.

