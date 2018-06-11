Police: Man attacked officers after ‘challenging vehicles’ in middle of Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis man is facing assault and battery charges after a violent struggle with two Yarmouth police officers Sunday, an official said.

Jarred David Adkins, 35, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. by officers responding to a report of a man walking in the middle of Route 28 and “challenging vehicles,” according to a statement issued Monday by Yarmouth police.

When the officers attempted to speak to Adkins, who was spotted near Timmy’s Roast Beef, they said he started speaking nonsensically, waved his arms and hands in a strange motion, and took off both of his shirts before returning to walking down the middle of Route 28.

After Adkins caused a line of motorists to come to a complete stop, the officers said they tried to convince him to move out of the road, prompting him to strike them in the head with his arms and elbows. Although police shot Adkins twice with a taser, he continued to struggle with them before he was eventually placed under arrest.

The two officers suffered cuts and scrapes to their arms, hands, and knees, according to police.

After he was fingerprinted, police determined Adkins was wanted on a warrant out of Cherokee Village, Arkansas.

Police say Adkins is a convicted violent felon who is currently on probation and has 31 prior charges in Massachusetts.

Adkins is expected to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

