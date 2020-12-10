Police: Man attacks Amazon delivery driver, steals truck in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man allegedly attacked an Amazon delivery driver and stole his truck, ultimately taking five packages in Brockton Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen truck on Ash Street at 7:15 p.m. were told a driver was walking back to his truck when a man in his 40s grabbed him by the arm and threw him to the ground before stealing the truck, police said.

Police used GPS to track the truck to Main Street, where the driver allegedly reported five packages were missing.

