Police: Man attacks cab driver at MBTA station, tries to steal taxi

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after allegedly trying to carjack a cab driver at an MBTA station early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault at Braintree station at 12:45 a.m. were told that a 57-year-old cab driver was waiting to pick up a passenger at the taxi stand when a man approached him looking for a ride, police said. When the driver said he already had a fare, the man punched the taxi and yelled at the driver, according to police.

The driver got out of his car and the man allegedly punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground before kicking him in the head, police said. The man allegedly tried to drive the taxi away before stealing the driver’s cellphone and money from the car and fleeing.

The driver and another witness identified Zaccaria Adan, 28, of East Boston as the assailant and Adan was arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)