Police: Man attacks woman with knife, officer with pepper spray in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman with a knife and a police officer with the officer’s pepper spray in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to an ambulance call at the Motel 6 on Spit Brook Road at 9:20 a.m. found a man in his underwear with dried blood on him outside the motel office, police said. When an officer brought the man in the lobby, the man allegedly assaulted the officer, spraying him with the officer’s pepper spray and threatening him with the officer’s baton and a jagged piece of plastic before other officers stopped him.

After investigating, police determined the man was a convicted felon in New Hampshire and had allegedly threatened and attacked a woman known to him with a knife the previous night. The woman and the officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Sebastian Corneau, 26, was charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal use of a self-defense weapon, threatening domestic violence, reckless domestic conduct, domestic assault, three counts of simple assault and three counts of resisting arrest.

