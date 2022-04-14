DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester triple-decker for hours Thursday afternoon was taken into custody.

Officers were called to an apartment on Stoughton Street around 2 p.m. for a mental health call that escalated into a man barricading himself in a second-floor apartment.

Investigators said he may be armed and tactical teams were called in for assistance. Not long after SWAT teams enter the home, EMS crews were seen loading a man onto a stretcher and transporting him to a hospital.

Residents were evacuated and roads around the home were closed out of an abundance of caution. Those who live in the area have been allowed to return to their homes.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.

