Police: Man barricades self in New Hampshire home

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire, have surrounded a home where they say a man has barricaded himself inside after a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

Officers responding about 5:30 p.m. to a home on Currier Road learned family members had self-evacuated and that a man was still inside, the Pelham Police Department said.

The Southern New Hampshire Special Operation Unit was activated and called to the scene. Video from Sky7 showed several heavily-armed officers outside the home, along with a truck equipped with a battering ram.

The standoff is ongoig. No additional details were immediatayly available.

