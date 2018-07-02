Police: Man barricades self in New Hampshire home

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire, have surrounded a home where they say a man has barricaded himself inside after a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

Officers responding about 5:30 p.m. to a home on Currier Road learned family members had self-evacuated and that a man was still inside, the Pelham Police Department said.

The Southern New Hampshire Special Operation Unit was activated and called to the scene. Video from Sky7 showed several heavily-armed officers outside the home, along with a truck equipped with a battering ram.

The standoff is ongoig. No additional details were immediatayly available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending