COLONIE, N.Y. (WHDH) — A man beat his grandfather to death in Colonie, New York earlier this month, police said.

Officers responding to an emergency phone call about a fight at 17 Arcadia Court around 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 18 found Gerald Curran, 82, with serious head injuries, according to Colonie police.

Curran was taken to Albany Medical Center but passed away from his injuries the following day.

An autopsy showed that Curran’s manner was death was homicide by blunt force trauma, police said.

An investigation revealed that Curran’s grandson, Nicholas Pantoni, 33, was the suspect in the assault, police said.

He was located in Albany around 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 and placed under arrest.

Pantoni originally faced a charge of first-degree assault but this was upgraded to second-degree murder during a hearing on Wednesday, NEWS10 reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)