CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man in broad daylight at a park in Chelsea and beat him with a baseball bat on Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to Mary O’Malley State Park near Admirals Hill around 11:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, described as a man his 20s, suffered a blunt trauma injury to his head, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said in a tweet.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Serious Assault – Life Threatening: A w/m victim in his 20s received a blunt trauma injury to his head by what we believe was a baseball bat in the area of the tennis courts on Commandants Way at Admirals Hill at approximately 11:30am. He was transported to the MGH in Boston. … — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) July 29, 2019

