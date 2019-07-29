CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man in broad daylight at a park in Chelsea and beat him with a baseball bat on Monday morning, officials said.
Troopers responding to Mary O’Malley State Park near Admirals Hill around 11:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The victim, described as a man his 20s, suffered a blunt trauma injury to his head, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said in a tweet.
He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
An investigation is ongoing.
