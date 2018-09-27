MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an assault charge after allegedly biting off a bouncer’s finger during a bar fight Wednesday night, officials said.

Gregory Geneus, 37, of Manchester, is set to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North on charges of second-degree assault, simple assault, criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions, according to Manchester police.

Geneus is accused of hitting the bouncer with a closed fist several times during an altercation at McGarvey’s on Elm Street about 9:40 p.m.

Police say it was when the bouncer tried putting Geneus in a “bear hug” that he responded by biting off a portion of the bouncer’s finger.

The severed finger was reportedly found inside the bar and the bouncer was taken to a nearby hospital in the hopes of reattaching the digit.

