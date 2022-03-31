FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he violently assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Framingham earlier this week.

Sean Hollingsworth was arrested Tuesday night on charges including assault and battery, according to the Framingham Police Department.

During the road rage incident, police say Hollingsworth struck the victim several times, bit her finger, and slammed her head and body against a car.

The woman was taken to MetroWest Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

