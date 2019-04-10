Police: Man bought groceries with fraudulently-obtained EBT cards, sold food at wife’s restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after state police say he purchased tens of thousands of dollars in food supplies with fraudulently-obtained Electronic Benefits Transfer cards and then used the products in the preparation of meals served at a restaurant owned by his wife.

Jose A. Baez, 55, of Holyoke, was arrested Wednesday morning following a nearly yearlong investigation into a large-scale fraud scheme, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Surveillance set up by state police units in Holyoke and Springfield allegedly found that Baez was using the EBT cards to purchase large quantities of food products on an almost daily basis at 90 Meat Outlet and Sweet Life Foods Company on Avocado Street in Springfield.

Police say the investigation determined that after purchasing the food, Baez would take the food to a restaurant owned by his wife, El Rincon Boricua Restaurant in Holyoke, where it was allegedly used to prepare meals that were served to customers.

Baez was taken into custody at the restaurant and booked at the state police barracks in Springfield. He’ll face fraud charges in Springfield District Court at a later time.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)