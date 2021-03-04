Police: Man bounced naked on trampoline before trying to break into neighbor’s home

(WHDH) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he bounced naked on his neighbor’s trampoline before he tried to break into their home on Tuesday.

Adrian Lee Gonzalez-Bradway, 21, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, has been charged with criminal mischief and burglary, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalez-Bradway showed up naked at his neighbor’s home, tapped on her door, and just stared at her when she opened it and asked if he needed any help, WBBH-TV reported.

About 30 minutes later, the victim told investigators that she noticed Gonzalez-Bradway jumping on her trampoline, still without clothes on, according to the news outlet.

The victim then called 911 after she reportedly witnessed Gonzalez-Bradway in the process of performing a lewd act on himself.

After noticing the victim call the authorities, Gonzalez-Bradway reportedly smashed a kitchen window in an attempt to break into the home.

Responding deputies wrangled Gonzalez-Bradway, pinned him down, and took him into custody.

The victim told the news outlet that she saw Gonzalez-Bradway eating grass and dirt as deputies handcuffed him.

He is currently being held without bond.

