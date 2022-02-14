CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing gun and drug charges after allegedly breaking into a Cambridge home and threatening a person with a gun over collecting a debt, officials said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a home invasion at a Prospect Street residence Saturday morning were told a man came in the victim’s window and threatened him with a gun in order to collect a debt, police said. The victim escaped and called police, and gave a description of the suspect.

Officers allegedly saw a man matching the description driving nearby and when they pulled him over, they allegedly found a loaded gun and several stolen identities on him. After searching his car, they allegedly found methamphetamine and property from the victim’s home, according to police.

Ahmed Farsab, 19, of Cambridge, was charged with home invasion, carrying a loaded gun without a license, possession of a gun without a license, possession of a class E drug, possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court.

