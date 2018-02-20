Police: Man breaks into Concord, N.H. home, sexually assaults sleeping girl

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a home in Concord and sexually assaulted a sleeping teenager.

Officers responded at around 4 a.m. Monday to a home on Washington Street after receiving a report of a break-in suspect who had been detained by a homeowner.

Miles Anderson, 28, is accused of breaking into the home at random and entering a bedroom, where police said he undressed and grabbed a 13-year-old girl’s behind.

“He took his clothes off and he began to touch her under the covers,” said Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford. Police said the crime did not rise to the level of rape. The girl was not injured.

According to court documents, the girl fled the room and alerted family members after startling Anderson with an iPad light. Police said Anderson tried to escape the home but was punched and restrained by the girl’s father until officers arrived.

Anderson is charged with burglary, indecent exposure, felonious sexual assault and simple assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in Merrimack County Court.

“I started to pray and take my clothes off. I did not know it was a woman in there,” Anderson allegedly told police.

Anderson’s attorney told the court that her client has a history of mental illness and drug use. A judge ordered Anderson held on $100,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and her family.

“He has a criminal history that goes back to 2008. He has convictions for criminal threatening,” said prosecutor Ashlie Cooper.

Two toddlers were also said to be inside the home at the time of incident. The victim’s family declined comment to 7News.

The incident is under investigation.

