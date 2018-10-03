Police: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Billerica home, attacks her with wooden crucifix

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wilmington man is facing a slew of charges after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Billerica and attacked her with a wooden crucifix.

Torrey Smith, 39, was captured during a motor vehicle stop Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m. on felony arrest warrants in connection with an incident on Aug. 22 in which he forced entry into the woman’s residence, and assaulted her and an acquaintance, according to the Billerica Police Department.

During the break-in, Smith allegedly attacked the victim with the crucifix, leaving her with a “significant” nose injury. Smith later fled the home, sparking a weekslong search.

An officer who conducted the motor vehicle stop on Boston Road in Billerica found Smith riding as a passenger in the car. He initially provided the officer with a fictitious identity before being taken into custody, according to police.

Smith is charged with kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, witness intimidation and mayhem.

He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)