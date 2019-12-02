Police: Man breaks into unoccupied West Roxbury home during snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing breaking and entering charges after he was seen in a West Roxbury home under construction Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a suspicious person walking around an unoccupied house under construction on Baker Street at 11 p.m. saw several lights in the house being turned on and off at random, police said. When officers entered through an unsecured sliding door, they allegedly heard the suspect running down the stairs and out the front door, and he was apprehended a short distance away.

Chancellor Stallings, 18, was charged with breaking and entering and will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

