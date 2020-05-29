Police: Man broke into bank to heat up Hot Pockets in microwave

(WHDH) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he broke through the window of a bank because he wanted to heat up his Hot Pockets in a breakroom microwave.

Officers responding to a burglary alarm at a Wells Fargo in San Diego around 3:30 a.m. encountered a man who claimed to be homeless and hungry, KNSD-TV reported.

“Was it worth it? Yeah, it was worth it,” the man told photographers as officers handcuffed him, according to the news outlet. “A Hot Pocket? Hell, yeah.”

Police say they man shattered a window near the drive-thru ATM to gain access to the bank.

Officers, with the help of a K9 team, quickly swept the bank and took the man into custody.

The man, whose name was not released, is facing a charge of breaking and entering.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)