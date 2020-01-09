Police: Man broke into Taco Bell, cooked meal, took nap on kitchen floor

(WHDH) — Authorities are searching for a man who broke into a Taco Bell restaurant and cooked himself a meal before taking a nap on the floor.

Surveillance video shared by Gwinnett County Police in Georgia shows the suspect climb through a drive-thru window, fire up the fryers, chow down on a meal, and curl up on the kitchen floor for a three-hour snooze.

Police say the man swiped a tablet and laptop before fleeing the restaurant.

The man, who police described as black, was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

