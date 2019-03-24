Police: Man broke into Wareham home, barricaded self inside

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in police custody Sunday after officers say he broke into a home and barricaded himself inside.

Residents of a home on Highland Court came home around 10 p.m. Saturday night to find a man, carrying a large shopping bag breaking into an apartment over their garage, according to a release issued by Wareham police.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man ran inside, locked and barricaded the door to the apartment.

Police were able to force the door open and found 26-year-old Michael D. Alfonso of Middleborough hiding under a pool table with several items worth over $1,000 inside the shopping bag.

Alfonso is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and larceny.

He is being held on $5,000 bail and is due to appear in Wareham District Court on Monday.

