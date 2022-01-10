DOVER, Del. (WHDH) — A 35-year-old man fatally shot his mother in Dover, Delaware on Friday before calling 911 to report himself, police said.

Kyle Leonard called 911 around 7:20 p.m. and told dispatch that he had shot and killed his mother inside a home on Harriett Street, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers responding to the scene found Leonard in the front yard of the residence and took him into custody without incident, state police said.

Troopers then found a 67-year-old woman dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound, state police added.

A handgun was reportedly located and recovered at the scene.

Leonard is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $200,000 cash bond.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)