CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police took a man into custody Wednesday after they said he carjacked another driver following a car crash.

The incident began on Interstate 495 at Route 3 in Chelmsford. Police said there was a multi-car crash that involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking two lanes.

The suspect allegedly got out of his car following the crash and carjacked another driver with a hatchet.

Police said the suspect drove off and hit two other vehicles before crashing. He then allegedly got out of the car and tried to carjack two other people before state troopers caught up to him.

Police said troopers had to use a stun gun to take the 42-year-old man from Lawrence into custody. Officials transported him to the hospital.

It is unclear what charges this man will face.

The incident remains under investigation.

