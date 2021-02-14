Police: Man carrying hammer arrested in connection with Hull breaking and entering

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested on Saturday in connection with an alleged breaking and entering in Hull, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man on Harborview Road around 9 a.m. were told that a suspect wearing a dark hoodie and mask was seen in a car in the driveway of a home, police said.

Officers spotted a man fitting the description on the property and approached him.

While speaking to officers, police say the suspect, identified as Joel Musipli, 29, brandished a hammer before he took off running.

A foot chase ensued and officers say Musipli attempted to throw rocks at them but was eventually taken into custody.

A hammer and 8-inch steak knife were seized during the arrest, police said.

Musipli is being charged with breaking and entering during the daytime with intent to commit a felony, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the daytime with intent to commit a felony, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and possession of burglarious tools., police said.

He is also being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, impersonation, disturbing the peace, and threats to commit a crime, officials said.

Musipli is being held on $5,050 cash bail pending his arraignment in Hingham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)