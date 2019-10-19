Police: Man caught going 111 mph by memorial to 7 motorcyclists killed in NH

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Washington man is facing reckless driving charges after going 111 mph past a memorial to the seven motorcyclists killed by a tractor trailer earlier this year in Randolph, New Hampshire, police said Saturday.

A trooper patrolling traffic along Route 2 in Randolph by a memorial dedicated to the seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club who were killed in June clocked a sports car traveling at 111 mph in a 55 mph around 1:40 p.m., police said. Traffic was very heavy due to people visiting the memorial and viewing fall foliage, police said.

Dingming Zhou, 25, of Washington state, was charged with reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in Berlin Circuit Court on Dec. 17.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)