Police: Man caught growing 143 pot plants inside 3 Attleboro buildings

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man was arrested after officers investigating a large-scale drug operation in the town found three rented building filled with 143 pot plants and sophisticated growing equipment on Wednesday, officials said.

Marshall Muir, 39, was arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court on charges including possession to distribute a Class D substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to the Attleboro Police Department. He was ordered held on $2,500 bail.

Investigators executing a search warrant at three rented buildings on Eddy Street discovered Muir’s massive indoor grow operation, which was said to be worth nearly $600,000.

During the raid, police say crews discovered receipts, financial documents, and shipping labels bearing Muir’s name, some of which had the names and addresses of businesses and entities associated with him.

Muir was arrested around 4:30 p.m. when he allegedly tried to speed away from a uniformed officer who was posted up on Eddy Street.

During the booking process, Muir allegedly told police that he was an unemployed resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Officers later learned that Muir lists himself as the CEO of a swim club based out of Warwick, Rhode Island, and the owner of two bars and restaurants in East Greenwich.

Additional marijuana operations have since been busted at two other rented spaces on the Eddy Street property.

All of Muir’s products were seized.

An investigation is ongoing.

