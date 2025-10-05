BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after a man was caught on camera stealing packages in Charlestown last month.

The man, described as a white man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a Bruins had and a white T-shirt under a Celtics jersey, stole four Amazon packages on Elm Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Detectives are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

