Police: Man caught on camera stealing TV, projectors from Worcester high school

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say they caught him red-handed, pushing a cart containing a big-screen TV he stole out of a Worcester high school early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a commercial alarm at the Worcester Alternative School on Waverly Street at 5:35 a.m. found a man pushing a cart with a big-screen TV inside, according to Worcester police.

After finding that the back window of the building was broken investigators reviewed video surveillance that showed the man, later identified as Alexis Montes, 38, of Worcester, enter the building and take the TV and two projectors, police said.

Montes will be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court on charges of larceny from a building, vandalism and two counts of breaking and entering.

