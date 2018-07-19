Police: Man caught on pizza shop roof wanted a ‘cool place to smoke’

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man is facing breaking and entering charges after police say they found him smoking a cigarette on the roof of a Chicopee pizza shop early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to Brother’s Pizza on Grattan Street for a report of a break-in progress about 1:50 a.m. found a man sitting on the roof of the establishment, who said he was “trying to find a cool place to smoke a cigarette,” according to the Chicopee Police Department.

The fire department was called to the scene and officers used a ladder truck to access the roof. Elliot Baroski, 29, was taken into custody after police say officers found a window with the screen removed, as well as several milk crates that were stacked to gain entry to the pizza shop.

Baroski was arraigned later Thursday morning on breaking and entering and trespassing charges.

Upon leaving the court, police say Baroski returned to the police station to retrieve his bike, which was held after his arrest but he was told he would have to come back due to evidence officers being out of the building.

Baroski then left and took a bike that was left outside the station by someone who was in the lobby and fled, according to police. The act was caught on surveillance video and Baroski will now face additional charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)