Police: Man caught performing lewd act in Walmart parking lot claimed he was ‘lonely’

(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught performing a lewd act as he drove around a Walmart parking lot in Florida earlier this week.

Kyle Weiss, 26, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested on charges including exposing sexual organs and disorderly conduct, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Walmart in Vero Beach after a shopper called police and reported that she saw Weiss exposed through an open window, the sheriff’s said.

When deputies approached Weiss’ vehicle, he was said to be found in a state of undress.

Weiss then allegedly stated that he was “conducting business as a food shopper” and that he was “lonely and missed his ex-girlfriend in Colorado.”

He initially denied any wrongdoing but later confessed to the allegations after investigators confronted him with surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)