Police: Man caught selling drugs from minivan with 2 young children in the back

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after Quincy police say he was caught Wednesday selling drugs out of a minivan with two young children in the backseat.

Detectives conducting surveillance in the area of South Street about 4:30 p.m. arrested Davidjoel Cintron after officers saw him stop the van outside a home and sell about 8 grams of cocaine, according to the Quincy Police Department.

When detectives later stopped Cintron at the intersection of Water and Franklin streets, police say they found “two very young children” in car seats and a woman in a passenger seat.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.

After being booked and fingerprinted, Cintron allegedly provided police with a fake ID with information that was stolen from a US citizen.

Cintron is charged with distribution of cocaine, reckless endangerment of children, conspiracy to violate drug laws and identity fraud, among other violations.

The woman, whose name was not made public, is charged with distribution of cocaine, reckless endangerment of children and conspiracy to violate drug laws. She was not arrested and will be summonsed to court at a later date.

