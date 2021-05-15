Police: Man caught speeding 125 mph in NH with 2 juvenile passengers

A man is facing reckless driving charges after allegedly driving 125 mph in New Hampshire on Friday night with two juvenile passengers, officials said.

Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 89 northbound around 11:38 p.m. clocked a car traveling at 125 mph, police said. The posted speed limit in that area is 65 mph.

Jeyson A. Lopez Gonzalez, 19, of Waltham, was charged with reckless operation and reckless conduct, according to police. There were three passengers in his vehicle, including two juveniles.

Lopez Gonzalez is slated to appear in Hillsborough District Court in June.

