Police: Man caught speeding 126 mph in NH tells troopers he was ‘a little late for work’

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A Maine man is facing reckless driving charges after speeding at 126 mph — nearly twice the legal limit — in New Hampshire Sunday, police said.

A trooper patrolling I-95 southbound in a helicopter over Greenland at 7:30 a.m. saw a 2019 Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The trooper allegedly clocked the car at 126 mph, and when another trooper pulled the driver over, the driver said he was speeding because he was a little late for work, police said.

Alexey Kidney, 19, of York, Maine, was charged with reckless driving. He will appear at the 10th Circuit Portsmouth District Court on Jan. 27, 2020.

