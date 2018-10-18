Police: Man caught stealing stones from Westport beach retaining wall to build koi pond

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Assonet man is facing larceny charges after police say he was caught red-handed stealing decorative wall stones from a retaining wall at a Westport beach to build a koi pond at his house, officials said.

David McCarthy, 54, was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Thursday after Westport police say they spotted him at the entrance to Baker’s Beach with two large wall stones in the trunk of his car. McCarthy allegedly told the officers he got nervous after videos of him stealing the rocks were circulated online.

The videos were released after police received numerous reports of decorative wall stones being pried from a wall at the entrance to the property.

McCarthy, who admitted to returning to the area earlier in the day to search for the hidden surveillance camera, told arresting officers was using the stolen stones to build a koi pond at his house, according to Westport police Det. Jeff Majewski.

He was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property and larceny.

