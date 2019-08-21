Police: Man caught with a kilo of cocaine in Webster after hitting parked car

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man was arrested on a drug trafficking charge after police say he was caught with a kilo of cocaine in Webster after crashing into a parked car and struggling with officers.

Webster police officers working on a tip that a kilo of cocaine would be arriving in the mail arrested Lisandro Bermudez Negron, 46, on Granite Street after a brief struggle and hitting a parked car, Webster police said.

Negron was expected to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on a charge of trafficking cocaine over 200 grams.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)