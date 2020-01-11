Police: Man caught with loaded gun after foot chase in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after officers found him with a loaded gun following a foot chase in Boston Friday, police said.

Officers patrolling on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain at 6 p.m. approached a group of men in a doorway at the Mildred C. Hailey Housing Complex when one man fled, police said. Officers caught the man near Lamartine Street and after frisking him found a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun, police said.

Trevon Bell, 23, of Boston, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, being an armed career criminal and trespassing.

