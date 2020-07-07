Police: Man caught with loaded gun after foot chase in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing weapons charges after police say they caught him with a loaded gun following a foot chase in Mattapan Tuesday, police said.

Officers patrolling near West Selden Street and Woodale Avenue pulled an SUV over for running a stop sign and the driver then took off running clutching his waistband, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers caught the man hiding behind a building on Delhi Street and K9 units were able to recover a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm with a large capacity feeding device with 16 rounds in the magazine.

Wesnerson Augustin, 21, of Roxbury was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

