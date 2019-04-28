Police: Man caught with loaded gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Roxbury resident was arrested Saturday night after police say they caught him with an illegal loaded gun.

Boston police officers arrested Fernando Villalona-Torres on Bromfield Street around 8:30 p.m. after he was caught with a Glock 22 .40 caliber firearm loaded with six rounds of live ammunition, according to police.

During the altercation, officers allegedly found 12 plastic bags containing marijuana and an undisclosed amount of US Currency.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on various gun-related charges, assault, and battery, vandalism, intimidation of a witness and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

