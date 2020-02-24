Police: Man celebrated 4 months of sobriety by getting drunk, stealing motorcycle

(WHDH) — A 29-year-old man celebrating four months of sobriety was arrested after authorities say he got drunk and stole a motorcycle earlier this month.

Jackson Brady Hanley Jr., 29, is facing a felony charge of theft of means of transportation in connection with an incident at a dealership in Mesa, Arizona, on the afternoon of Feb. 11, AZFamily.com reported.

Hanley, who allegedly admitted to being drunk off of Moscato wine and vodka, grabbed a Kawasaki motorcycle from the dealership and started pushing it down the street, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.

Officers responding to a reported theft found Hanley resting on a fence about a mile away from the dealership, police said. The stolen motorcycle was reportedly tipped over on the ground next to him.

Hanley is said to have also admitted to stealing the motorcycle in celebration of being sober for four months.

Police say Hanley caused about $3,500 in damage to the motorcycle’s exhaust.

The incident remains under investigation.

