REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he tied a dog he named Killer to a pole at a beach in Revere and abandoned it in an area where it could drown at high tide, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of an abandoned dog at Short Beach around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 29 found a 50-pound male pit bull mix with a thick metal chain tied to a steel rod, along with a heavy rock attached to the chain to prevent the dog from escaping, according to state police.

The dog was chained at a part of the beach that becomes submerged when the tide comes in, leaving the pup “to the mercy of the next high tide,” state police said.

Troopers freed the dog and after investigating, arrested Elias Pacheco-Osario, 35, of Revere on Friday.

Pacheco-Osario allegedly told police he could not keep the dog any longer and abandoned him.

Pacheco-Osario was charged with animal cruelty and released on $340 cash bail.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court.

The dog, now named Carmelo, is being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.

