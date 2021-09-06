REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he tied a dog he named Killer to a pole at a beach in Revere and abandoned it in an area where it could have been drowned at high tide, police said.

State troopers responding to reports of an abandoned dog at Short Beach at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 29 found a 50-pound pit bull with a thick metal chain tied to a steel rod, with a heavy rock attached to the chain to prevent the dog from escaping, police said.

The dog was chained at a part of the beach that becomes submerged during high tide, according to police.

Troopers freed the dog and after investigating, arrested Elias Pacheco-Osario, 35, of Revere. Pacheco-Osario allegedly told police he could not keep the dog any longer and abandoned him.

Pacheco-Osario was charged with animal cruelty and released on $340 cash bail. He is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday.

The dog, a male pit bull mix, is being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.

