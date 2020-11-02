FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a criminal charge after police say they found more than 125 grams of suspected crack cocaine in Fall River on Friday.

Detectives conducting a search warrant on the second floor of 236 Linden St. found a plastic bag of 19.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine between the mattress and the box spring, a digital scale in a drawer, and a safe in a drawer that contained five plastic bags of suspect crack cocaine totaling 107.34 grams, according to Fall River police.

In addition to the 126.53 grams of suspect crack cocaine seized, detectives also found $4,034 in cash, police added.

Rakeem Tubbs, 32, of Fall River, was arrested on a charge of trafficking in cocaine in excess of 100 grams.

