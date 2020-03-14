Police: Man charged with assault to murder after firing gun at people in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is facing assault to murder charges after firing a gun at several people Friday, police said.

Officers responding to an Algonquin Drive home at 8:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots were told that a man had been firing a gun at at least one person and it was unclear whether he was still in the house, according to police. Three other people left the house and police found two neighboring houses had been struck by bullets, police said.

A SWAT team ultimately saw movement on the second floor and arrested the man. A loaded gun was found inside the house, police said.

Raymond V. Dauteuil, 19, of 75 Algonquin Drive, was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, eight counts of firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a loaded gun, two counts of possessing ammunition without a license, two counts of malicious destruction of property and possession of a class C drug. He is undergoing a mental health evaluation and will be arraigned at Lowell District Court on March 16.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)