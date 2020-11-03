Police: Man charged with attacking elderly Trump supporter in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking an elderly man with a Donald Trump sign in Barnstable Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight at the Osterville Fire Station polling location at 2 p.m. were told that a younger man with a beard had stopped his pickup truck next to a 69-year-old man holding a Trump 2020 sign and began shouting at him, police said. The younger man allegedly got out and grabbed the elderly man’s sign before grabbing the man and shaking him.

The elderly man refused medical treatment and police pulled over a driver matching the description of the younger man a short time later. The elderly man allegedly identified the driver as his assailant.

Bladen Tisdell, 32, of Cotuit, was charged with assault and battery on a person older than 60 and disorderly conduct. He was bailed on personal recognizance and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court.

