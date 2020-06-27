Police: Man charged with drunk driving after being pulled from flaming car crash in NH

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after his car went off the road and crashed, catching on fire, in Canterbury, New Hampshire Saturday, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of reckless driving on I-93 at 6:45 p.m. saw a car veering between lanes before leaving the road and crashing into trees, police said. A trooper and passing motorist pulled the driver out of the car, and he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police allegedly determined the man was impaired and Vito Paulino, 43, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with driving while under the influence.

