Police: Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into pickup in NH

CHICHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing his car into a state transportation department truck in Chichester, New Hampshire Saturday, police said.

State troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 4 in Chichester at 1:30 a.m. found two cars had collided, police said. A New Hampshire Department of Transportation pickup was allegedly driving westbound when it crashed head-on into a car travelling eastbound that had crossed over into the westbound lane.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the car, Dylan Baudet, 25, of Chichester, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and DUI subsequent offense.

