HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he was impaired behind the wheel when he slammed through the front door of a Starbucks in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Starbucks on Hooksett Road around 12:51 a.m. found a white 2013 Subaru FR-S resting partially inside the coffee shop.

The driver of the Subaru, Ashlin Turner, 41, of Dover, New Hampshire, had minor injuries and was arrested for a DUI after submitting to a field sobriety test, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Turner had been traveling south on Hooksett Road when he crossed the median and struck street signs before traveling into the northbound lane, according to Hooksett police. He then continued into the Starbucks parking lot and through the front door.

No one was inside the business at the time of the crash.

Turner was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in Hooksett Circuit Court on Sept. 23.

