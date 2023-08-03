MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man allegedly driving under the influence struck a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday night, police said.

The police officer in the vehicle was forced to crawl out of the passenger side of her cruiser after it was hit by 60-year-old Craig Young of Weare, who was charged with a DUI.

Around 7 p.m., the officer was blocking off a road in the area of 163 South Mammoth Road to keep traffic away from downed power lines. Around 9 p.m., while the cruiser had the emergency lights activated, Young’s Toyota Landcruiser struck the cruiser on the driver’s side.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Young was not injured.

