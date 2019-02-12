Police: Man charged with DUI in funeral procession crash

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — A hearse was struck and flipped several times during a funeral procession in metro Atlanta and police say the man who hit it is charged with DUI, drug and traffic offenses.

News outlets cite a Lilburn police report as saying Troy Hickey is accused of ignoring officers stopping traffic and slamming into the hearse Friday. Two funeral directors inside were taken to a hospital but their conditions weren’t provided.

Police say Hickey told an officer he used Methadone, a synthetic opioid, three weeks ago. But the officer said “fresh track marks” or injection wounds were on his arms.

It’s unclear if Hickey has a lawyer who could comment.

The family of 90-year-old Evelyn Mary Osborne says she protected them even in death as her hearse was hit, not the limo they were in.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)