Police: Man charged with killing, decapitating goose he was going to eat for Thanksgiving

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man accused of killing and decapitating a Canadian goose on Thanksgiving told police he was going to eat the animal as part of his holiday meal, officials said.

Officers responding to the Lawrence School in Falmouth for a possible hunting violation spoke with a man who said he was using a bow and arrow to target Canadian geese, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

One goose had its head removed and several arrows were found scattered around the school property, officials said.

The man, whose name was not made public, is charged with hunting without a federal duck stamp, procuring a hunter license via false statement, hunting near dwelling in use within 500 feet, and careless use of weapon resulting in property damage.

Officers seized all of the man’s hunting equipment as a result of the incident.

